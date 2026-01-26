Lokesh Kanagaraj on Kaithi 2, Exiting Kamal-Rajini Project

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has opened up about Kaithi 2, addressing rumors that the project had been shelved. Lokesh cleared the air by confirming that the sequel is very much in the works and will be his next project immediately after he completes his film with Allu Arjun.



He clarified that Karthi’s prior commitments to other films are the reason Kaithi 2 hasn't started production yet. If everything goes according to plan, the film is expected to go on floors in 2027. Lokesh also confirmed that a standalone Rolex film starring Suriya is still in the pipeline.



He also addressed reports regarding a massive collaboration featuring Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, explaining that he walked away from the project because it didn't meet his creative requirements.

