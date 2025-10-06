Lokah’s Expected OTT Release Date

Kalyan Priyadarshan is riding high on the success of her recent outing Lokah, which turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office, grossing nearly Rs 300 Cr on the back of 1.08 crore footfalls.

The film was directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, who recently also announced Lokah 2 with Tovino Thomas in the lead.



The latest buzz doing the rounds on social media that that Lokah is all set to stream on October 20, 2025 in Jio Hotstar on the occasion of Diwali. However, there is no official confirmation yet.



Lokah also stars Naslen, Mammootty, Sandy Master, Tovino Thomas (in a special role), Sunny Wayne, among others in prominent roles.

The music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy. Dulquer himself played a cameo in the superhero movie.

