Lokah's Blockbuster Success and Basil Joseph's Regret

DC Correspondent
8 Sept 2025 12:19 PM IST

The film is currently heading towards Rs 200 crore at the box office.

A still from the movie.(Photo:X)

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan is basking in the success of her recent outing, Lokah, directed by Dominic Arun. The film is currently heading towards Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Did you know that a Malayalam actor regrets missing out on Lokah after it became a massive hit? In a recent interaction, Basil Joseph, last seen in Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam, said that Dominic Arun had offered him an important role in Lokah and narrated the story.



He had turned down the offer due to other prior commitments. Basil said that he now feels bad for missing such a chance, although he did not reveal which role he was offered.

Basil will next be appearing in Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi. The film co-stars Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela, and Rana Daggubati.

Lokah Chapter 1 Basil Joseph 
India 
