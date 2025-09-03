Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Team Removes 'Controversial' Dialogue Following Uproar

The Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has faced backlash in Karnataka for allegedly portraying Bengaluru as a "hub of parties and drugs" and including a dialogue that was deemed offensive for "demeaning girls of Bengaluru." Specifically, a line spoken by the character Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda refers to Bengaluru women as "characterless," sparking outrage among viewers, activists, and filmmakers.



In response, Wayfarer Films issued an apology, expressing regret for unintentionally hurting sentiments and promised to edit or remove the controversial dialogue. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh stated that the Central Crime Branch’s social media monitoring cell would investigate the claims, with potential legal action if violations are found.



On social media, a section of right-wingers have alleged that Lokah is a Hinduphobic movie. As per them, some elements project Hindu kings as oppressors.



The film has been declared a box-office hit in Malayalam. It will be a 5-part franchise. Another four Lokah movies will be made.

