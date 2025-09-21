Local VFX Artists Delivering World-class Visuals, Says Hemanth Madhukar

Young director Hemanth Madhukar believes indigenous VFX artists are transforming the visual experience in Indian cinema. He cites Kotha Lokah, Mirai, Jai Hanuman, Kalki 2 and Vayuputra as examples of how local talent is now delivering world-class visuals.



“Youngsters in Hyderabad, alongside teams in Mumbai and Chennai, are working at remarkable speed and quality, completing projects within strict timelines,” says Hemanth, who is gearing up to make a socio-fantasy with a leading production house.

Explaining the economics, he adds, “VFX shots can range from ₹2,000 to ₹1 lakh per minute, depending on the complexity and the number of artists. Some films need 100 artists, while big-budget projects may demand 400 or more. But directors and producers must give them time and space to deliver breathtaking visuals. Mirai is one of the finest VFX-driven films in recent times.”





Hemanth credits producer Shyamprasad Reddy for pioneering socio-fantasies with stunning visual effects in the 1990s through Ammoru, Anji, and Arundhati. “He paved the way for other filmmakers to adopt the technique and succeed,” he notes.

He also points to a shift from Hollywood technicians to local talent. “Hollywood artists set global standards, but they are simply too expensive for regional cinema—charging four to five times more and taking longer to deliver. Today, our youth are matching that skill and also integrating AI into the process.”





Calling AI a game-changer, he explains, “AI has enhanced picture quality, created realistic 3D visuals, and pushed animation forward. Mahavir Avatar showcased life-like characters and sets, opening up a new wave for Indian animation.”

Meanwhile, young director Chandoo Mondeti has already ventured into full animation with Vayuputra, inspired by the success of Mahaveer Narasimha. “I have always loved animation, from Marvel films to Demon Slayer. With Vayuputra, which depicts the story of Lord Hanuman, I want to set a new benchmark for Telugu animation cinema. I am eager to explore a new genre,” Chandoo shares.



However, Hemanth maintains that live-action films featuring superstars will continue to dominate even in Hollywood.. “Audiences still prefer watching their favourite heroes fight demons and invincible forces. Live-action will cater to fans of big stars, while animation films will largely attract children and younger audiences.”



Commenting on recent big-ticket films like Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Adipurush being trashed for poor VFX, he cautions, “If we are confident of properly weaving VFX into the story, then we should attempt it. Otherwise, it’s better to avoid brickbats.”