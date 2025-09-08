Little Hearts beats Ghaati and Madharasi

In a surprise turn of events in Tollywood, a small film Little Hearts outwits two action films Ghaati and Madharasi. "It surprised many as fresh rom rom com overtaking two star studded films and emerging victorious this weekend, says a noted distributor.

With Ghaati collecting Rs 4. 65, Madharasi managed 4.75 crore in last weekend, Little Hearts clocked 7.35 crores and racing ahead. "The new age love story has better chances to breach rs 10 crore mark, while other two films have little chance to make it since both films are witnessing dip in footfalls due to cliche content," he points out.

Little Hearts success has come as breath of fresh air for young and content based filmmakers. "Interestingly, the cast and crew of Little Hearts are below 25 years. Young guns have eclipsed senior directors like Krish and AR Murugadoss on the way to big success. The film was made with 3 crore budget and already the film has recovered double of its investment and still counting, he concludes.