Lisa Ray Breaks Silence on Dubai Attacks; Says ‘Watching Events Unfold Has Been Difficult’

Actor Lisa Ray has expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict in West Asia that has affected the United Arab Emirates (UAE), also voicing her views through a thoughtful poem.

"Watching events unfold in our second home, Dubai, has been difficult- and yes, I know citizens of the UAE are relatively safe, and the leadership is excellent. I know that. But. The uncertainty. The messages between friends. The collective holding of breath. This poem was written spontaneously, offered unedited this morning for everyone, everywhere, living inside instability," she wrote on Instagram, further adding a copy of her poem.



Lisa also spoke about the troubling circumstances that her husband faced as he "grew up in Lebanon with missiles overhead."



"My husband grew up in Lebanon with missiles overhead. This is a tribute to his spirit, and to the resilience of his family -- and to families across the world for whom "normal" has always included the sound of sirens," she added.



The post comes at a time as security concerns across West Asia continued to grow amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said it was closely monitoring the evolving situation in the West Asia region and its impact on air travel between India and countries in the region. Airlines are undertaking necessary operational adjustments in view of the prevailing conditions to ensure passenger safety and the orderly conduct of flight operations.



In recent days, Iran has imposed tighter restrictions on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz amid the continuing US-Israeli strikes. Tehran has said vessels not serving the interests of the United States and Israel can sail through safely.



The conflict in the region escalated following the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

