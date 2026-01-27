Linkin Park Performs in Mumbai at Lollapalooza India 2026

Mumbai: Days after making their India debut with Bengaluru show, Linkin Park on Sunday performed in Mumbai at Lollapalooza India 2026. The band commanded the main stage with a career-defining set weaving through songs such as' Numb', 'In The End', 'Crawling', 'Faint', alongside newer material 'The Emptiness Machine', 'Heavy Is The Crown' among others. The arena transformed into a single chorus as tens of thousands sang back every line, creating the most powerful crowd moment of the weekend. Mike Shinoda said, "Thank you so much for supporting the band over the years, especially the new music. And thank you for patiently waiting for us and consistentantly asking for us to be here!"

R&B star Kehlani brought effortless soul with 'Nights Like This', while pop favourites LANY filled the air with 'Malibu Nights'. UK bass phenomenon Sammy Virji turned the stage into a non-stop dance floor with 'Daga Da' and Calum Scott delivered emotive singalongs 'You Are The Reason'. Global collective Nubiyan Twist and electronic duo BUNT. added their distinctive grooves with 'Lights Out' and 'Clouds' respectively. Speaking about Lollapalooza India 2026, Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, in a press note shared, "As we wrap the fourth edition of Lollapalooza India, it's clear that the festival has grown into something far bigger than its debut promise. With every year, it has evolved in scale, ambition and cultural relevance and 2026 marks a defining moment in that journey. Lollapalooza India 2026 has shown just how far the live ecosystem in the country has come, delivering a truly rounded cultural experience where music, art, food and community spoke the same language. Seeing Indian artists command the same energy as global headliners and watching fans meaningfully engage with initiatives like the Food Park and #LollaForChange, reinforces our belief that India is ready for festivals built to global standards, with a distinctly local soul." The 4th edition of Lollapalooza India was co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.