Lily Collins Opens Up on Eating Disorder Journey

Washington: Hollywood star Lily Collins has opened up about the emotional journey of publicly sharing her struggle with an eating disorder, describing it as "one of the most terrifying but rewarding" experiences of her life. Nearly a decade after revealing her struggles, the 'Emily in Paris' actress marked Eating Disorder Awareness Week by reflecting on the personal and professional impact of sharing her story. In an Instagram Story captured by People magazine, she emphasised the importance of awareness and support for those facing similar challenges. "As someone who has struggled with an eating disorder--and was able to tell the story of so many others like me through my character in To The Bone-I've always advocated for more awareness and understanding surrounding eating disorders, so no one has to struggle in silence or shame," she wrote. Collins played a woman seeking treatment for anorexia in the 2017 drama, a role she described as a deeply personal experience. She highlighted the work of the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) as "lifesaving" and explained that speaking out had helped her connect with others navigating recovery.

"Recovery looks different for everyone and is an ongoing process," she wrote, adding, "Through the help of organizations like NEDA and films like To The Bone, I've learned to connect with others who share similar experiences and feel less alone." The actress, who welcomed daughter Tove Jane via surrogate last year with husband Charlie McDowell, has previously discussed her struggles with anorexia and bulimia in her 2017 memoir 'Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me.' Collins revealed that her eating disorder began at age 16 following her father Phil Collins's divorce from stepmother Orianne Cevey. Reflecting on taking the role in 'To The Bone, Collins said the film helped her process her experiences. "It was like the universe kind of putting these things in my sphere to help me face, kind of dead on, a fear that I used to have," she told in an interview, as quoted by E! News.



Despite the project's personal challenges, Collins described the process as liberating. "Chilled to the bone but feeling so free," she wrote in a 2017 Instagram post, as quoted by E! News, adding, "Owning my past, being open, and having no shame or regrets about my experiences... Remember, you are never ever alone."

