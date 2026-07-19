Shreyansh Kaurav on Balancing School, OTT Shows & Big Movie Dreams

At an age when most children spend their afternoons finishing homework and playing with friends, Shreyansh Kaurav has another routine to fit into his schedule. Between school, rehearsals and shooting for web series, OTT projects and upcoming films, the 10-year-old actor is quietly building an impressive body of work while refusing to let success change who he is.

“My name is Shreyansh Kaurav. I am 10 years old. I am in Class VI and I live in Mumbai,” he says with the confidence of someone far older than his years.

Currently studying in Class 6 and based in Mumbai, Shreyansh says life has become a balancing act between books and scripts. It is not always easy, but it is a challenge he enjoys.

Working alongside experienced actors has given him lessons that go well beyond acting. Rather than naming a favourite mentor, he believes every set has taught him something valuable.

“I have learnt something from every actor I have worked with. One piece of advice I will never forget is to always stay humble, keep learning and enjoy on set because every project teaches you something new.”

That humility is perhaps what stands out most in the young performer. For him, acting is not about pretending but about becoming someone else entirely. The moment the camera starts rolling, Shreyansh says he leaves himself behind.

“When the director says ‘action’, I forget that I am Shreyansh and I become that character. I focus on doing the character naturally.”

Like many child actors, he has amusing stories from school. Missing homework because of a shoot often sounds like an excuse to his teachers.

“Sometimes I tell them, ‘Sorry, I couldn’t finish my homework because I was busy shooting.’ They think I am joking until they see me on TV or OTT.”



His imagination extends well beyond the roles he plays. Asked which superhero he would love to become, his answer comes instantly.

“Spider-Man because he is fun. He gets to swing between buildings. That’s so cool.”

If he ever got the chance to write his own film, he already knows exactly what it would look like.

“I will write a superhero scene. I am Iron Man and I have to get something from a villain. I defeat him and then we celebrate,” he says, beaming .

While acting occupies a significant part of his life, Shreyansh admits he still dreams about his characters after pack-up.

“Yes, mostly. Sometimes I dream about the sets and my character.”

He also wants people to understand that child actors work just as hard as adults. “People think acting is easy because we are kids, but it is very difficult. We have to learn lines, do rehearsals and manage shoots between studies.”

Fortunately, the long hours become enjoyable thanks to the friendships he builds on set. “I have been lucky to work with many funny co-stars. It makes everything fun,” he says.

Recognition from audiences makes him happy, but fame is not something he takes too seriously.

“I feel happy when people recognise me because it means they like my work. But sometimes I also like a normal life because then I can be myself.”

His parents believe he has the timing to become a comedian one day, though he is not entirely convinced. “My parents think I will be a good comedian, but I think comedy is very difficult.”

Away from cameras, Shreyansh’s interests are exactly what one would expect from a 10-year-old. He enjoys dancing, cricket, football, travelling with his family and making videos simply because he loves trying new things.

“When the shoot is completed, I study, finish my notes and homework. Sometimes I have to keep learning, but it is fun,” he says.

Perhaps the line that sums up his outlook best is also the simplest. It is a thought that sounds surprisingly mature coming from someone so young.

“Dream bigger. Smile bigger. We should dream big so we can live big,” he says.

For a child who moves effortlessly between classrooms and film sets, those words are more than a cheerful slogan. They are the philosophy guiding a young actor whose biggest roles may still be ahead of him.