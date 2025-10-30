Lights, Camera and Cinematica Expo!

“Cinematica Expo 2025” will be held on 1-2 November, 2025 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Hyderabad. An initiative of the Government of Telangana, Cinematica Expo which has over the years become a pride of Telugu film industry is organised as part of the annual IndiaJoy Event and in association with Cinica Creators Council (CCC). Cinematica Expo, which began its journey in 2023, resonates perfectly with the vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri A. Reventh Reddy to develop Hyderabad as a hub for the global film industry, and to bring Hollywood to Hyderabad.

The two day event, with the theme, “From Hollywood to Hyderabad: Building the Global Gateway of Cinema” will have master classes, workshops and networking sessions involving the who’s who of Indian and Telugu film industry. Cinematica will also have an exhibition of modern technological products and services related to cinematography, VFX, virtual production, and AI. In the third edition of the Cinematica, several leading international brands including Fujifilm are participating. Noted cinematographer PG Vinda, the founder and managing director of Cinematica Expo said, “We have introduced AI and Virtual Production components in Cinematica Expo 2024 and received a good response from all the stakeholders. Likewise, this year Expo has got great support with more than 100 international exhibitors and speakers confirming their participation. Cinematica Expo presents a wide range of products and services to explore for prospective filmmakers and veteran filmmakers. Cinematica brings cinema, technology, art, and culture on one platform and strives to pioneer a technological revolution in the Indian film industry.”

PG Vinda further said, “Whether the Over The Top (OTT) or mainstream theatre, Cinematica Expo will present an aspiring filmmaker umpteen opportunities through the platform. About forty thousand film enthusiasts - bloggers, content creators, influencers, feature filmmakers, short filmmakers, ad filmmakers and film school students have connected leveraging Cinematica platform in the last two years. There has been a wonderful response from the Telugu industry as well. The vision of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana Sri A. Revanth Reddy further fuelled the expansion of Cinematica Expo this year. ‘Cinematica Expo - Where Filmmaking Meets the Future’ is not just a slogan for us, it is a path we are walking our talk.”

“Filmmaking should be accessible to all those who aspire to be part of this industry and Cinematica Expo, particularly, is a wonderful platform for creators from the last mile i.e. villages. Cinica Creators Council (CCC) will be at the forefront of providing information and facilities to all departments in filmmaking verticals and creative arts.”, PG Vinda stated.

Cinematica Expo Executive Director, Panja Shravan said, “Cinematica Expo will work on the lines of a GCC i.e. Global Capability Center with the support of Cinica Creators Council. Through it, all the products like cameras and software services related to filmmaking will be available in Hyderabad. Hyderabad city will be a hub for all creative arts, not just filmmaking. We request the film enthusiasts to register for the event at https://www.cinematicaexpo.com/. We are confident that this year’s Cinematica Expo will be more exciting and enriching.