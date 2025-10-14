"Lies or Truth, You Must Answer Publicly," Zeeshan to Tanya After BB19 Exit

After the eviction of actor-writer, Zeeshan Quadri from the Bigg Boss 19, he opened up about his experience in the house, addressed his bond with the fellow contestant, Tanya Mittal.

Dwelling on their connection, Zeeshan mentioned they shared a mentor-mentee relationship, and about the advice he gave her on dealing with being labeled a liar in the house.

Reacting to the rumours of Tanya constantly lying in the house, Zeishan told Telly Talk India, "Those claiming she lies are observing and learning the truth. Because of that, they can tell whether she’s speaking the truth or a falsehood. When I was inside, Tanya and I had a good bonding. When I had 103 degree fever, that girl and Shehbaz took care of me and attended to me. I had a personal mentor-mentee bond with her, and many times, I would tease her."

While recollecting his emotional moments with Tanya Mittal in the BB house, he shared that she would sometimes rest her head over his shoulder, and cry. On one occasion, she complained to him that he didn't treat like a sister. He also urged her to clarify things publicly outside the show. “I asked her to speak up. I told her whatever you said inside, lies or truth, she would have to give answers to the media and the outside world”

Speaking about his eviction, Zeishan shared that Tanya didn’t meet him during his exit, which left him disheartened. Meanwhile, viewers observed a growing rift within the once-united group inside the house after his departure.

Speaking of his eviction, Zeishan mentioned that Tanya did not meet him during his exit, which left him disheartened. Meanwhile, inside the house, many housemates noticed a rift within the once-united group after his departure.