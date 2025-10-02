Let The 'Showgirl' Era Begin: Taylor Swift's New Album Is Almost Here

New York: Swifties, the wait is nearly over.Taylor Swift's hotly anticipated "The Life of A Showgirl" drops at 12:01 am Eastern time Friday (0401 GMT), accompanied by a swirl of public release parties and plenty of fans in the music superstar's chosen color this time around: orange.

"Something that's been interesting from the last few albums is that we get an esthetic, we get colors, but we don't hear any sound from the album until midnight on the Friday that it's released," fan Michael Kutek told AFP in New York.

"Showgirl" is the 35-year-old's 12th studio album, and draws inspiration from her life on the record-shattering Eras Tour, which wrapped up late last year with a staggering $2 billion in ticket sales.

Indeed, it's Swift's world, and we are all living in it: this year, she bought back the rights to her entire back catalog and got engaged to her NFL Super Bowl champion boyfriend Travis Kelce before the album's release.

The album "comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life," she said on the New Heights podcast hosted by Kelce and his brother.

"That effervescence has come through."

Swift has said to expect "bangers" on the 12-track "Showgirl," and her reunion with Swedish hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback -- responsible for her infectious "Shake It Off" and "22" -- certainly suggests a pop-heavy outing.

Fans were excited about what Swift has called her "Portofino orange" theme.

The 31-year-old Kutek, who was attending a promotional event in the massive run-up to the release, said the color was "very loud" and "gaudy," but "in a good way."

His friend Sydney O'Shaughnessy, 28, said she believed the color signified a sound that would be "bang, bang -- very upbeat."

The album is the most pre-saved album ever on the Spotify streaming platform, breaking the record set last year by... Swift's last album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

- 'Collective treasure hunt' -



In Swift's scant description so far, "Showgirl" represents a departure from her recent work -- the folksy pandemic-era "Folklore" and "Evermore" in 2020, the pensive "Midnights" in 2022 and the introspective "Tortured Poets" last year.

Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter, who opened for Swift on some Eras Tour dates, will feature on the title track.

Swift's promotional shots depict her in a variety of glam and glittering stage costumes, with orange the key color.

As usual, the album is sure to feature "Easter eggs" -- coded words and phrases in songs or album notes that could reveal things about her life, or future projects. Fans will quickly join the hunt.

"That kind of long-term storytelling builds suspense, rewards loyalty, and makes every release feel like a collective treasure hunt," said Robin Landa, a professor who studies advertising and branding at Kean University.

"Fans aren't just consuming her art; they're participating in it, which deepens the bond."

Swifties will also cram into movie theaters all weekend for special release parties featuring the video from "The Fate of Ophelia," behind-the scenes footage from its shoot, and so-called "lyric videos" -- when a song's lyrics are featured onscreen.

The one-off movie event is estimated to gross between $30-50 million, according to film industry website Deadline.

"Looks like it's time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan..." Swift wrote in a social media post.

"Dancing is optional but very much encouraged."