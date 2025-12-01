Lekka Blends Nostalgia and New-Age Pop in One in a Billion

With original Kishore Kumar samples and reimagined tributes to Asha Bhosle, Lekka’s EP delivers a modern, sexy, and foot-tapping homage to India’s legendary icons.

Lekka’s debut EP One in a Billion has been released as a young, sexy, and irresistibly foot-tapping collection that beautifully blends modern pop sleekness with timeless nostalgia. By fusing bold production with echoes of Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle's classics, Lekka creates a soundscape that is fresh, global, and stylish, yet emotionally rooted in the golden era of Indian music. The songs themselves stand as heartfelt tributes, each crafted around iconic melodies and the original voices of the legends.



Haseena brings a femme fatale energy into Lekka’s bold pop world, while Wet Dream reimagines Asha's Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye with a sensual bilingual twist, keeping the feminine essence intact but from the perspective of women owning their sensuality.



YOLO is the perfect new-age festival track, pulsating with the infectious charm of Kishore Kumar's Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana, even sampling his original voice to heighten the nostalgic rush for listeners.



Light Another One echoes the chill/party vibe of Dum Maro Dum, pairing Lekka’s hooky vocals with the timeless essence of Asha Bhosale's artistry. The track also features Sarthak Gaur’s infectious rap, which brings a fresh flavour to the sound.



Together, these tracks reintroduce classics in a modern, seductive, club-ready form, without losing the soul of the originals.



Reflecting on the EP, Lekka shares,



“I have always been a fan of Kishore ji and Asha ji. This truly feels like a dream fulfilled. These tracks are my versions of the classics, new age, new people, very 2025 vibe. The great artists showed how their art lives on forever. We’ve just given their magic a modern and new take for the younger audience, and I hope listeners enjoy these new tracks from my EP as much as I enjoyed creating them.”

One in a Billion is out now and available on all streaming platforms.

