Legacy Is Not a Limitation – Keerthy Suresh Reflects on Her Journey

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, known for her remarkable range across Indian cinema, offered a deeply personal and introspective take on legacy, choices, and individuality at the Global Business Conclave 2025. With an acting career that blends commercial success with critically acclaimed performances, Keerthy continues to redefine what it means to carve your own path while coming from a film background.

Speaking about the influence of legacy on her career, Keerthy said, "I think legacies have nothing to do with my choices, you know. The scripts that I pick, the genres that I want to explore, they are solely driven upon my own instincts."



While acknowledging the expectations attached to her name, she remained clear on maintaining personal creative freedom. "And, of course, there is a certain sense of responsibility, a certain level of expectation that comes with this. But I don't think anybody coming from a background like that should take such pressure. They should never take such pressure."



Keerthy, the daughter of veteran actress Menaka Suresh, emphasized that her lineage provided a starting point—not a boundary. "See, legacy is definitely a foundation. It does give me a route, yes. But it is not my limitation. It does not define any specialty, right?"



Reflecting on the inspiration she draws from her roots, she added, "And probably the part of my journey that I really got inspired from my legacy would be choosing to be an artist. And that came from my mother."



Her words were a powerful reminder that while legacy can offer direction, the journey forward is shaped by instinct, courage, and self-belief. Keerthy’s clarity, honesty, and grace stood out as she continued to inspire a generation of young talents navigating tradition and individuality.

