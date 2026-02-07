Leading Actor-Producer Nagarjuna Enters Distribution

Seasoned star and producer Nagarjuna Akkineni has stepped into film distribution across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with plans to scale up significantly in the coming years. According to industry sources, Annapurna Studios has already set up a distribution office in Hyderabad and is now preparing to open a new office in Visakhapatnam, signalling a major expansion across the two Telugu states.

“Nagarjuna has a production house which is over 50 years old and now plans to churn out more films while strengthening his distribution network,” says a source, adding that the actor-producer is cash-rich and well-positioned to give existing distributors stiff competition in the days ahead.

The distribution landscape in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is already witnessing major shifts. Big production houses such as Mythri Movie Makers and Sithara Entertainments have formed syndicates, making the market increasingly competitive. Trade observers believe the battle for distribution dominance in the two states is only going to intensify.

Dil Raju continues to be a major distributor in the Nizam and Vizag regions. After Mythri Movie Makers made a strong entry into distribution, several producers began associating with Mythri Film Distributors, particularly in the Nizam belt. Meanwhile, Asian Suniel and Suresh Babu are handling distribution for select projects.

Dil Raju has been regularly distributing films produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. However, in a significant development, Naga Vamsi is reportedly planning to partner with Annapurna Studios, which recently launched its distribution office in the Nizam region.

With multiple releases lined up every year, Naga Vamsi is among the most active and successful producers in Telugu cinema and shares a close bond with Dil Raju. If the shift materialises, it could come as a major setback for Dil Raju’s dominance in the Nizam territory.

Industry insiders say the growing number of producers turning distributors is set to challenge established players such as Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind, Sunil Narang and others, reshaping the distribution business in Telugu cinema.