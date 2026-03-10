Lavanya Tripathi Files Cybercrime Complaint Over Online Harassment in Hyderabad

Actress Lavanya Tripathi has filed a complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime police over alleged harassment on social media. According to her complaint, a specific Instagram account has been abusing her and posting defamatory content aimed at her.

She stated that the account in question has been sharing false allegations and making objectionable remarks about her and her family, causing her significant stress and damaging her family’s reputation.



Following her complaint, a case has reportedly been registered under Section 67 of the IT Act and Sections 78 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relate to offenses committed online.



Cybercrime officials have started an investigation and are working to trace the account owner through digital and technical evidence.



In the meantime, Lavanya Tripathi is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie, Sathi Leelavathi.

