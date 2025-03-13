Laughter, Emotions, Applause Fill Air at Premiere of Prime Video’s Original Movie Be Happy

Remo & Lizelle D’Souza and Prime Video hosted an exclusive screening for its heartwarming upcoming Original movie Be Happy, bringing together an evening filled with laughter, emotions, and unforgettable moments just ahead of its worldwide premiere on March 14. The night was filled with warmth and excitement as the lead cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Inayat Verma along with Johny Lever graced the event with their presence, setting the perfect tone for the film’s uplifting and joyous spirit.

Abhishek Bachchan





Malaika Arora





Johny Lever





Inayat Varma

Adding to the magic, the blue carpet shimmered with glamour as the screening welcomed director Remo D’Souza, producer Lizelle Remo D’Souza, and Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. The event saw a spectacular turnout from the film fraternity, including Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff, Elli AvrRam, Malaika Arora and Kunal Kemmu along with celebrated dancers Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Dhanashree Verma, all coming together to celebrate the film and cheer for the team of Be Happy.

Remo & Lizelle Dsouza





Terence Lewis





Geeta Kapur





Malaika Arora





Riteish Deshmukh





Tiger Shroff





Kunal Kemmu





Punit Pathak & Music Composer of Be Happy Music Album Harsh Upadhyay





Elli Avram





Dhanashree Verma

With its heartfelt story, mesmerizing dance sequences, and a soul-stirring soundtrack, Be Happy follows the touching journey of Shiv and his daughter Dhara—a devoted father who will stop at nothing to make his daughter’s dream a reality. So, get ready to laugh, cry, and dance along—because Be Happy is more than just a movie; it’s an experience that stays with you.