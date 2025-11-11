Laughter Chefs 3 Serves Up a Feast of Fun, Flavor, and Frenzy

Get ready for a storm of fun and flavour — Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is back with its third season from November 22, promising more spice, laughter, and surprises than ever.

This season, hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, brings together a vibrant mix of celebrity contestants, including Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, Vivian Dsena, Aly Goni, Abhishek Kumar, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, and Kashmera Shah.

The buzz around Bharti Singh’s return as host has fans thrilled — especially since she’s seven months pregnant with her second child. Her signature humour and camaraderie with Chef Harpal (“namak shamak daal dete hain!”) promise unmissable entertainment.

This year, it’s not just about cooking — it’s about chemistry, competition, and chaos. From Tejasswi–Karan’s playful rivalry to Elvish Yadav’s much-awaited debut, every jodi brings its own flavour to the kitchen. The set, designed by Omung Kumar B, bursts with colour and energy, setting the perfect backdrop for laughter and drama.

Viral promos — including Kashmera Shah’s dramatic bike entry and a recreated Bollywood romance scene — have already set social media ablaze. Hashtags like #LaughterChefs3, #BhartiIsBack, and #CookingWithComedy are trending as fans gear up for the madness.

At its heart, Laughter Chefs 3 celebrates joy in everyday chaos — proving once again that no matter who burns the dish, the laughter always wins.



This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from St Joseph's Degree and PG College



