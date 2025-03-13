Laughter, Emotions Shine at the Premiere of Prime Video’s Be Happy

Remo and Lizelle D’Souza, in collaboration with Prime Video, hosted an exclusive screening of their heartwarming Original movie Be Happy, setting the stage for an evening filled with laughter, emotions, and unforgettable moments. The event, held just ahead of the film’s worldwide premiere on March 14, was graced by the lead cast—Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Inayat Verma, and Johny Lever—who set the perfect tone for the film’s uplifting and joyous spirit.





Delete Edit

Adding to the night’s magic, the blue carpet dazzled with the presence of director Remo D’Souza, producer Lizelle Remo D’Souza, and Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India. The screening witnessed an impressive turnout from the film fraternity, with stars like Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff, Elli AvrRam, Malaika Arora, and Kunal Kemmu in attendance. Celebrated dancers Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur, and Dhanashree Verma also joined in to celebrate the film and cheer for Team Be Happy.

With its heartfelt story, mesmerizing dance sequences, and a soul-stirring soundtrack, Be Happy follows the touching journey of Shiv and his daughter Dhara—a devoted father determined to make his daughter's dream come true. Get ready to laugh, cry, and dance along, because Be Happy is more than just a movie—it’s an experience that stays with you. Produced by Lizelle Remo D’Souza under the banner of Remo D’Souza Entertainment Pvt Ltd and directed by Remo D’Souza, this inspiring dance drama premieres exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 14.



