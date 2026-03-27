Lakshmi Manchu Backs Revanth Reddy’s Integrated Schools Move

Actor Lakshmi Manchu, founder of Teach For Change, met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with Devendra Vidyalaya Director Vijayender Goud to explore collaboration opportunities with the state government’s flagship Young India Integrated Residential Schools initiative.



The meeting focused on aligning Teach For Change’s mission with the government’s efforts to provide equitable and high-quality education through integrated residential campuses across all Assembly constituencies. The Young India initiative aims to create inclusive learning environments by bringing together students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, including SC, ST, BC, and minority communities.



During the interaction, Lakshmi Manchu shared insights into Teach For Change’s ongoing contributions to government schools through literacy programs, digital learning initiatives, infrastructure support, and teacher empowerment. She expressed interest in contributing to policy inputs, program design, and implementation strategies for the integrated school model.



Revanth Reddy shared his vision of establishing world-class educational institutions equipped with modern infrastructure, advanced laboratories, and holistic residential facilities. The initiative, already progressing across multiple districts, is expected to play a transformative role in bridging educational disparities and promoting social harmony.



Both sides also discussed the possible integration of Teach For Change’s innovative programs into the Young India framework, particularly in areas such as digital classrooms, volunteer engagement, and educator capacity building.

