Laila Reveals Struggle with Rare Laughter Disorder

Popular actress Laila, known for her roles in Telugu films like Egire Pavurama, Ugadi, and Pellichesukundam, as well as Tamil hits like Pithamagan, Nandha, and Ullam Ketkumae, has revealed an unexpected health challenge at the age of 44.

After years away from the limelight, Laila made a comeback with Sardar and The GOAT. However, during the promotions of her latest film Shabdam, she surprised fans by disclosing her struggle with a rare laughter disorder. She explained that she often finds herself unable to stop laughing, and if she tries to suppress it, tears immediately follow.

Recalling a moment from Shivaputrudu, she shared how co-star Vikram once challenged her not to laugh for a minute — she lasted only 30 seconds, completely ruining her makeup.

In Shabdam, Laila played the role of Nancy alongside Aadhi Pinisetty. While the film had a decent start, its momentum has slowed in the Telugu states. Regardless of its box office performance, Laila’s candid revelation has sparked support and concern from her fans, who continue to admire her resilience.