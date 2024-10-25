Laggam: Rajendra Prasad shines in yet another family drama

A popular saying goes that planning a wedding is as hard as building a house. The latest release in Telugu, Laggam, showcases a family's struggle to arrange a marriage.

The story revolves around Sadanandam (Rajendra Prasad), who wants to grt his daughter Manasa (Pragya Nagra) married to to his sister Suguna's (Rohini) son. To assess the prospective groom, Sadanandam arrives in the city.

Impressed by the groom's software job, luxury lifestyle and salary, Sadanandam decides to proceed with the marriage preparations. Will he succeed in his endeavour? Read on to find out.

Laggam is a perfect example of how marriage is not the union of two individuals but two different families and how middle class families have to move mountains to make it happen.

The highlight of the movie is Director Ramesh Cheppala showcases Telangana's wedding customs while showcasing the emotional depth and complexities of family relationships.

The film discusses societal pressures, family sacrifices and contrasting lifestyles. Mani Sharma's background score elevates emotional scenes.

Rajendra Prasad shines with his Telangana accent. Rohini and supporting actors deliver convincing performances. Cinematographer Balreddy does a great job of capturing some beautiful frames. But the movie is not without its flaws. There is some lag in a few scenes in the second half. While the first half is a breeze, the second one is an emotional ride.





Plus

Realistic story

Direction

Cinematography

BGM





Minus

Good story falls flat due to lack of tight screenplay





Verdict





‘Laggam' is an out and out family drama which exposes the struggles of a middle class family in successfully pulling off a wedding. The theme is very relatable and little bit of focus on the second half could have taken the movie to heights.