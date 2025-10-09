Lagadapati Sridhar Explains Why Kantara Chapter 1 Has Lost Its Steam

The much-hyped Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1 is reportedly losing momentum in the Telugu states after a thunderous start at the box office. The supernatural thriller, which opened to sensational collections, has so far raked in around ₹46 crore share but still has a long way to go before breaking even. For instance, it was traded for Rs 40 crore in Telangana state and just managed to collect Rs 20 crores till date..

Producer Lagadapati Sridhar, who earlier lauded the film for its visual brilliance, shared his balanced take on its performance. “It was a great effort by Rishab Shetty and his team. The film offered a visually rich experience, but it lacked emotional depth, which is why it couldn’t reach the expected numbers in the Telugu market,” he observed.



According to trade circles, the Telugu rights were sold for ₹90 crore, meaning the film needs to earn another ₹44 crore to reach the safe zone. “The supernatural thriller struck a chord with audiences during the Dasara holidays and even set new opening records for a dubbed film. In fact, it earned slightly more than Kantara, which collected around ₹40 crore gross two years ago. That’s a strong result for a dubbed release, but it may still fall short of the sky-high expectations in the Telugu market,” Sridhar noted.



The seasoned producer praised Rishab Shetty’s scintillating performance as a carefree tribal man who transforms into a divine warrior. However, he also pointed out a creative limitation. “Invoking local deities and legends has its boundaries—it deeply connects with people of the Western Ghats, but less so with Telugu audiences. Kantara (the original) had a stronger emotional thread—dealing with land greed, social conflict, and sacrifice—which gave it wider appeal. The prequel, however, is more rooted in myth and fiction surrounding the ‘God’s Garden,’ making it less relatable. Still, actors like Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and others did commendable work,” he explained.



Sridhar also hailed Rishab Shetty’s meteoric rise as one of Kannada cinema’s most exciting filmmakers. “Starting with Kirik Party and evolving into a master of socio-fantasy with Kantara 1 and 2, Rishab has put Kannada cinema on the national map—alongside names like Prashanth Neel. His semi-divine narrative formula has clearly resonated with audiences across India. While Kantara Chapter 1 may not have replicated the original’s magic in Telugu, it’s still a remarkable achievement and cements Rishab Shetty as a creative powerhouse,” he concluded.

