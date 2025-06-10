Lafangey is now available for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player

Amazon’s free streaming platform, Amazon MX Player, presents Lafangey: Sapne, Dosti, Duniya, a raw, coming-of-age drama that lays bare the struggles of growing up in the overlooked alleys of Noida. Set in a modest lower-middle-class colony, the series follows three childhood friends— Chaitanya, Rohan, and Kamlesh, as they battle career setbacks, romantic entanglements, and the unrelenting weight of family expectations. Directed by Prem Mistry and written by AbhishekYadav, Lafangey boasts a standout cast featuring Gagan Arora, Anud Singh Dhaka,Barkha Singh, Harsh Beniwal, and Saloni Gaur in pivotal roles.



Reflecting on a major turning point in his life, Gagan Arora, who essays the role of Rohan in the series, shared, “The decision to leave Delhi and move to Mumbai was, without a doubt, the most difficult one I’ve ever made. It felt like jumping off a cliff without a safety rope, especially since I had no connections in the industry whatsoever. But somewhere, I trusted my instincts. It was terrifying at the time, but today, I see it as the best decision of my life. That leap opened doors I didn’t know existed and gave me a sense of purpose and happiness I had long been chasing. That one choice literally changed everything for me.”



