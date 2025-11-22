Kunickaa Sadanand Eliminated From BB19

Actress Kunickaa Sadanand is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Hindi 19. The contestants in the house were happy because it was Family Week. Each contestant's family member entered the house to motivate them for the finale round. Kunickaa also had a great time with her granddaughters during Family Week.



Sadly for the contestant's fans out there, Kunickaa has been eliminated from the show due to the least votes.



The loyal fans of Kunickaa Sadanand are disappointed with her eviction. Netizens call it an unfair eviction. One user commented that Kunickaa is a more deserving contestant than Malti Chahar. Some of them are happy with the Bigg Boss makers' decision.



