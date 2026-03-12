Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Marries Her Love Partner Furman Khan in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Monalisa Bhosle, who gained attention on social media during the Kumbh Mela 2025, tied the wedding knot with her boyfriend Furman Khan at the Nayanar Temple in Arumanoor near Poovar on Wednesday evening. The wedding ceremony was held at the Gurumandiram located outside the temple premises. Hundreds of people attended the function, including M. V. Govindan, Kerala Minister V Sivankutty and CPI(M) district secretary AA Rahim.

After the marriage, the couple interacted with the media and shared their love story. According to Furman, the couple met each other during the shoot of a film. They decided to get married after six months of dating. "We decided to get married in Kerala at this place because we like the Nayanar Temple. People of Kerala are very nice," said Furman. "Here, people are very supportive. We dated for six months," added Monalisa. However, the couple described their six months of dating as "sixty years of love." Furman Khan said, "These six months were like sixty years of love thats why we decided to get married. We met during a shoot for the film. We were working together. We talked. Monalisa proposed, I initially refused, but Monalisa convinced me." Monalisa also revealed that her family was against the marriage as they wanted her to marry someone else. "My family wanted me to marry someone else. I didn't like that and refused it. Now, (after marriage with Furman), I am happy," said Monalisa.



In 2025, Monalisa went viral due to her unique blue-brown eyes at the Maha Kumbh Mela. She was seen selling Rudraksh and Mala in Prayagraj.

