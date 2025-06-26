‘Kuberaa’ Rocks in Telugu States, But Loses Steam Elsewhere?

The much-hyped Kuberaa has delivered impressive box office numbers in the Telugu states, collecting over ₹27 crore (nett) in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana within the first five days. “It is doing well in the Telugu markets, although there's been a slight dip in collections in B and C centres,” says a distributor. “The film needs to make ₹33 crore to break even, and that target looks achievable if the current buzz continues.”



However, in Tamil Nadu — the home turf of lead actor Dhanush — the film has underperformed after an initially strong start. “It earned ₹9 crore nett in Tamil Nadu but needs another ₹8 crore to break even. Collections slowed down after the first three days, so we’ll have to wait and watch,” he adds.



Despite the powerful performances of Dhanush and Nagarjuna, Kuberaa received mixed responses in other regions. “In Karnataka, the film drew around ₹3 crore, while in Kerala it made about ₹1 crore. Across the rest of India, it added another ₹2 crore — not enough to call it a pan-India hit,” he points out.



Nonetheless, the film has struck gold in the overseas market, especially in the United States. Distributor praises director Sekhar Kammula’s enduring popularity with NRIs.

“The film has made over ₹17 crore in the US alone — a major success. The fresh combination of Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula resonated well with US audiences, proving once again their affinity for Sekhar’s style of storytelling,” he concludes.

