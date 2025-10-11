Kuberaa Makers Come Up with Rom Com ‘Premante’

After delivering star-studded films like Love Story with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi and their recent outing Kuberaa featuring Dhanush and Nagarjuna, producer Suniel Narang is now venturing into concept-based cinema with Premante, starring Priyadarshi and Anandi.

“We want to make both star-driven movies and story-based films to entertain Telugu audiences,” says Suniel Narang, who has passed the production baton to his daughter, Janhvi Narang. “We have a big legacy to uphold, and I’m well aware of that,” Janhvi says, adding, “I loved the engaging story narrated by Navaneeth Sriram, and we’re delighted to collaborate with Rana Daggubati for this new-age romantic comedy.”



Premante promises to be a refreshing romantic comedy with Priyadarshi, known for his strong content-oriented films like 'Court', leading the cast. Popular TV host Suma Kanakala also plays a pivotal role. The film’s intriguing tagline, “Thrill – You Will Get It!”, hints at a fun yet emotionally engaging experience.



As part of the music promotions, the makers recently launched the first single, Dochave Nanne, unveiled by Natural Star Nani. The romantic number, composed by Leon James, has become an instant hit.



With Premante shaping up as a music-driven entertainer, the buzz around the film is growing fast. The fact that Saregama has already acquired the audio rights reflects strong confidence in the film’s music and overall appeal.