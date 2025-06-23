Kuberaa Has Strong Weekend in Telugu States?

The much-hyped Kuberaa has made a solid impact at the Telugu box office, raking in between ₹6.5 to ₹7 crore on its opening day across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The momentum continued through the weekend, with strong collections on Saturday and Sunday.

“It has made around ₹18 crore-plus in net collections over the last three days, and the numbers are still climbing,” said a distributor. “With promotions in full swing, the film is expected to overcome weekday blues and continue its impressive run.”

Riding on the powerful performances of Dhanush and Nagarjuna, Kuberaa has struck a chord with audiences. “Dhanush portrays a beggar with remarkable conviction, while Nagarjuna, in his first-ever special role, delivers an emotionally rich performance,” the source added. “Rashmika Mandanna, despite limited screen time, brings a graceful depth to her role, revealing a softer side.”

Director Sekhar Kammula, known for his loyal fanbase, appears to have connected well with both longtime fans and new-age viewers. “His storytelling has always resonated with Telugu audiences, and this time, the younger crowd is also on board,” the distributor noted. “That support is clearly reflected in the weekend numbers, with the film also crossing $1.5 million in the US.”

Traded for over ₹33 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Kuberaa is riding high on strong word-of-mouth and is expected to maintain its momentum into the weekdays and beyond to emerge box office winner.