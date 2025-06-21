Box Office: Kuberaa Opens Strong in Telugu States

The much-hyped Kuberaa has made an impressive start at the box office, collecting between ₹6.5 to ₹7 crore on day one in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“It’s definitely a good opening,” says a distributor, adding, “The film is expected to pick up further, buoyed by a largely positive response, despite a few criticisms.”



Riding on the powerful performances of Dhanush and Nagarjuna, Kuberaa has been well-received across the Telugu states. “Dhanush plays a beggar with remarkable conviction, while Nagarjuna, in his first-ever ‘special role’, displays a wide emotional range. Rashmika Mandanna, though limited in screen time, brings out a softer side with grace,” the source notes.



Director Sekhar Kammula, known for his loyal following, seems to have struck a chord once again. “He has always enjoyed goodwill among Telugu audiences, and now, even the new-age viewers are appreciating his storytelling. That fanbase is clearly reflecting in the collections,” he adds.



Traded for over ₹40 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film is benefiting from strong word-of-mouth and is expected to perform well through the weekend and beyond.

