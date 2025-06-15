‘Kuberaa’ Bets On Affordable Ticket Prices in AP and Telangana?

In a refreshing move for moviegoers, the makers of the much-anticipated film Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, have decided not to request a ticket price hike from the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as the film is slated for release on June 20.

A source close to the production revealed, “Kuberaa ticket pricing will remain moderate and accessible to the common public. There’s no need for special GOs (Government Orders).”

As per the current plan, ticket prices in city multiplexes will range from ₹250 to ₹295, while single screens are expected to charge ₹150 to ₹200, depending on the location. In rural and district areas, ticket prices could be as low as ₹110.

“Ticket pricing has become a critical factor in bringing audiences back to theatres. Despite investing over ₹120 crore in the film, the team is aiming for long-term recovery instead of banking on inflated prices for immediate returns. It’s a smart and sustainable approach that might inspire other big productions,” the source added.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the multi-starrer has a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 10 minutes. However, the team is confident that the gripping screenplay will keep viewers engaged throughout. “Once audiences watch the film, they'll realize the length is justified. The content will do the talking,” the insider said.

While big-budget films like Salaar, Pushpa: The Rise, Game Changer, and Kalki 2898 AD sought government approval for increased ticket prices, from Rs 500 to 3000 per head, the Kuberaa team is drawing inspiration from the recent Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which shattered box office records without any ticket hike.

“The success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam proved that strong content and reasonable pricing can attract larger audiences and set new records. Kuberaa aims to replicate that success with a similar strategy,” the source concluded.

Despite being produced by exhibitor-turned-distributor Sunil Narang, Kuberaa seems to be setting a positive precedent in an industry often criticized for skyrocketing ticket costs.