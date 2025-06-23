Kruti Gandhi Sarda Shines as First Indian to Win Indonesia Tango Award

In a remarkable moment for Indian dance, Kruti Gandhi Sarda scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win an award at the prestigious Indonesia Tango Championship Preliminaries 2025, which serves as an official qualifier for the World Tango Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Kruti Gandhi Sarda, in an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, opened up about her story and preparation. Read on!

What inspired you to start learning tango, and how did you develop your skills?

I was first drawn to tango by its mystery and emotion. I still remember watching a performance and being completely mesmerized by the silent conversation between the dancers—the elegance, the intensity, the connection. That was it for me. Once I took my first class, I knew this was something I wanted to pursue deeply. Over time, I dedicated myself to growing within the dance—training with maestros from around the world, attending milongas, and pushing myself beyond my comfort zone. It hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been incredibly rewarding. Tango has become not just a dance, but a part of who I am.

⁠How did you prepare for the Indonesia Tango Championship?



This year I was very short on recognizedere was a lot of travel slated before the competition. I would have liked it if more prep would have gone in. I stayed fit, grounded and danced with an open heart.

⁠How does it feel to be recognized globally as a tango ambassador, and what opportunities do you see arising from this recognition?



It's an honour to be recognized as an acclaimed

Tango dancer on the global stage. Tango has given me so much—community, purpose, and artistic expression—so being able to represent it is truly humbling. It’s also a platform to inspire and support emerging dancers, which is something I care deeply about.

What can attendees expect from this year's Tango Dance Marathon, and how can people get involved?

This year’s Mumbai Tango Marathon promises an immersive experience—three days of non-stop dancing, inspiring performances, and a strong sense of community. Attendees can expect high-energy milongas, workshops and a tango flea market that celebrate the spirit of tango. It's a welcoming space for dancers of all levels. To get involved, people can register through our official platform, join the volunteer team, or simply come and experience the magic of tango firsthand.

What message would you like to convey to aspiring dancers in India who want to follow in your footsteps?

To anyone dreaming of dancing tango—or following any artistic path—I want to say: trust your instincts and just start. You don’t need to be perfect; you just need to be willing. When I started, I had no idea where this journey would take me. There were moments of doubt, setbacks, even loneliness. But tango always reminded me why I began—because of love, connection, and expression. Stay curious, stay committed, and surround yourself with people who inspire you. Your journey is your own, and that’s what makes it powerful. Don’t wait for permission—just dance.