Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur Set to Tie the Knot on March 11 in Intimate Ceremony

Mumbai: Actor Kritika Kamra is all set to tie the knot with popular presenter and cricket commentator Gaurav Kapur, days after rumours of their romance made headlines. According to a source close to the couple, Kritika and Gaurav will get married on March 11, 2026, in an intimate gathering where they are expected to formalise their union with a signing ceremony. The wedding is likely to be held at Gaurav Kapur's Mumbai residence in the presence of their family members, the source added. It will be followed by a private celebration with close family members and friends. A grand reception has been planned for March 12.

Continuing the festivities, on March 12, 2026, Kritika and Gaurav will be hosting a thoughtfully curated celebration that reflects their personalities -elegant, understated, and timeless. Moving away from the conventional larger-than-life wedding format, the duo has chosen to embrace a more personal and meaningful approach. The evening will feature an intimate gathering, culminating in a grand Bollywood celebration attended by their families, close friends, and colleagues from both the cricketing and film fraternities. The highlight of the celebrations will be a grand party in Mumbai.



A source close to the couple shares, "Kritika and Gaurav wanted their wedding to feel authentic and personal rather than extravagant. While they deeply value tradition, they also wanted the celebrations to mirror who they are: warm, rooted, elegant and surrounded by the people who truly matter to them. The 12th party is being planned with a grand thought in Mumbai that beautifully captures their shared love for timeless aesthetics and meaningful gatherings." Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur, who have been keeping their personal lives away from the limelight, recently shared pictures of themselves on vacations, on breakfast dates, and more.



In December 2025, Kritika offered a glimpse into their breakfast date, showing them adorably posing for the camera. Kritika, who is known for her TV work in 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai', 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge' and 'Reporters', has also appeared in films and OTT projects such as 'Bheed', 'Tandav' and 'Bambai Meri Jaan'. Her latest OTT outing came with JioHotstar's 'The Great Shamsuddin Family'.

