Kriti Sanon's Box Office Success and Tall Co-star Comment Controversy

Kriti Sanon made her Tollywood debut with Mahesh Babu in 1: Nenokkadine, but the film failed miserably at the box office.

Despite the film's performance, Kriti got noticed for her performance in Telugu and earned her own fan following there.

Now, she is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. Currently, Kriti Sanon is basking in the success of her movie Tere Ishk Mein.



In one of her interviews, Kriti Sanon was asked by the host if she wore any special footwear (or used stools) to match the height of her typically shorter co-stars, and if she had ever acted with taller actors. Kriti Sanon replied that Arjun Kapoor and Prabhas were the tallest actors she has worked with so far. She forgot to mention Mahesh Babu’s name, and his fans are now trolling her on social media for the omission.



Back to Tere Ishk Mein, the film, which features Dhanush in the lead role, is doing well in theatres. Tere Ishk Mein was directed by Anand L. Rai.

