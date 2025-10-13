Kriti Sanon to Represent India at World Health Summit in Berlin

Kriti Sanon, actor, entrepreneur, producer, and UNFPA India’s Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality, is set to take the global stage at the World Health Summit in Berlin as key note speaker.

As a prominent advocate for women’s health and empowerment, Kriti will join world leaders, policymakers, and experts for a pivotal discussion on Women’s Health-Global Wealth: Catalyzing Returns on Bold Investments.” The conversation will focus on the transformative impact of investing in women’s health, highlighting that such investments are not only morally imperative but essential for fostering stronger economies and thriving communities worldwide.

Kriti’s participation in this high-profile summit underscores her growing influence beyond the entertainment industry. From delivering powerhouse performances on screen to shaping trends as an entrepreneur and producer, she is now making waves as a global advocate for meaningful social change. Her role as UNFPA India’s Honorary Ambassador demonstrates her commitment to creating tangible impact, driving awareness, and inspiring action around gender equality and women’s health initiatives.



By representing India on such a prestigious international platform, Kriti is setting a benchmark for Indian celebrities leveraging their visibility for global causes. Her presence reinforces the importance of inclusive, forward-thinking conversations around women’s health, and positions her as a changemaker who seamlessly bridges the worlds of entertainment, entrepreneurship, and social advocacy.



Actor, entrepreneur, producer, and now an influential global advocate, Kriti Sanon continues to chart her own league of achievements. Her journey exemplifies how determination, vision, and purpose can translate into powerful, worldwide impact, proving that her influence is as far-reaching off-screen as it is on it.