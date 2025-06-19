Kriti Sanon Surprises Fans at 12-Year Celebration of Raanjhanaa

The magic of Raanjhanaa was reignited last night as the film completed 12 years since its release, and fans were in for a double surprise! A special screening held in Mumbai turned into a memorable evening when Kriti Sanon made an unexpected appearance alongside Dhanush and director Aanand L Rai — sending fans into an emotional frenzy, amid her busy schedule.

While the screening was meant to celebrate the journey of Raanjhanaa, it also gave fans a glimpse into the future with the team coming together for Tere Ishk Mein, the much-anticipated movie. Kriti Sanon, who plays the lead opposite Dhanush in the upcoming film, walked in to loud cheers and warm hugs, making the night even more special.



The moment was captured in a video that’s now gone viral, with fans reacting in full swing. Some of the top comments say it all: "Can’t wait to see Dhanush × Kriti together 🔥"



"Please release Tere ishk Mein Asappppp 😍 #kritidhanush"



"ANNOUNCEMENT TEASER STILL GIVE GOOSEBUMPSSSS.... #mukti✨"



The camaraderie between Kriti, Dhanush, and Aanand L Rai at the screening only added fuel to the excitement that’s been building since the teaser of Tere Ishk Mein dropped earlier this year. Fans are eagerly waiting to see this new pairing light up the screen with the emotional depth and intensity.

From nostalgia to new beginnings, this celebration truly had it all — and with Tere Ishk Mein on the horizon, the legacy of Raanjhanaa is all set to continue with a fresh twist.











