Kriti Sanon Shooting for Final Schedule of Tere Ishk Mein in Mumbai

From being an outsider with no industry backing to becoming one of the most popular names in Indian cinema, Kriti Sanon has carved a space for herself with fearless choices and a relentless drive. After delivering a hattrick of successes last year – playing a romantic robot in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, a fiery air hostess in The Crew, and a double role in Do Patti – Kriti continues to prove her versatility with every step.



Currently, the actress is shooting the final leg of Tere Ishk Mein in Mumbai, and insiders reveal just how committed she’s been to the film. "Kriti is currently shooting the final leg of Tere Ishk Mein in Mumbai, and it’s been an incredibly demanding journey. Kriti has truly poured herself into this film. This has been nothing short of a marathon for her—physically and emotionally. Those who’ve been part of this journey know just how special this one is. Audiences are in for something they’ve never seen from her before" reveals an insider.



With Tere Ishk Mein marking yet another brave choice in her filmography, Kriti's upcoming slate is nothing short of enviable. She is leading some of the biggest franchises, already on the horizon and Tere Ishk Mein shaping into a soulful, high-stakes love story — Kriti is clearly at the top of her game.2025 is shaping up to be another career-defining year for the National Award-winning actress, and with the kind of momentum she's carrying, there's no slowing her down.

