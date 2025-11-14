Kriti Sanon Shares Cool Seflies With Dhanush Ahead of 'Tere Ishk Mein'

Mumbai: Kriti Sanon is super excited for her upcoming film 'Tere Ishk Mein'. On Thursday, she posted a string of pictures with her co-star Dhanush. Both looked extremely stylish. Check here

"Usey kehna.. Do pal ke liye mile..Phir alag alag raaste chal diye.. Kal phir milenge.. #TerelshkMein Trailer Out Tomorrow," she captioned the post. T

he film's trailer will be released on Friday. Director Aanand L Rai first revealed the project on the 10th anniversary of 'Raanjhanaa', his 2013 romantic drama that also starred Dhanush in a leading role. The teaser released along with the announcement featured a brief, intense monologue from Dhanush, set against the backdrop of narrow alleys and rising tension."Pichli baar toh Kundan tha, maan gaya. Par iss baar Shankar ko kaise rokoge?" he says, signalling a new and more volatile character in this instalment.

Tere Ishk Mein is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

