Kriti Sanon, Nimrat to Kiara: TOP 5 Actresses Elevating Saree Game in Black Drapes

When it comes to pulling off black sarees, nobody does it better than our Bollywood divas. From donning stunning black drapes to accessorising them right, here’s a look at the top 5 actresses who’ve levelled up the black saree game.

Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt stunned in a plain black saree featuring a thin golden border and subtle motifs at the end of her pallu. She accessorised the look with a stacked pearl choker and studs, styled her hair in a neat bun, and opted for bold red lips to elevate the ensemble.









Nimrat Kaur:

Nimrat Kaur looked ravishing in a lacey black saree paired with a deep-neck blouse. She styled her hair in voluminous waves, complemented the look with diamond jewellery, and finished off with elegant black heels.









Kriti Sanon:

Kriti Sanon dazzled in an embellished black saree paired with a heavily worked golden halter-neck blouse. Keeping her look chic, she chose traditional jewellery and a glamorous makeup palette.













Janhvi Kapoor:

Janhvi Kapoor channeled her inner diva in a stunning black saree paired with an embellished blouse. She kept her look simple with loose waves, heavy statement earrings, and a soft matte makeup finish.









Kiara Advani:

Kiara Advani proved that less is more in a plain black georgette saree, teamed with a sleeveless blouse. She styled her hair in a neat bun, added a heavy neckpiece, and opted for a minimalist makeup look.









With their flair for styling and elegance, these actresses have undoubtedly served major black saree goals.