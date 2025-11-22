Kriti Sanon Calls Working with Dhanush in Tere Ishq Mein Magical

Kriti Sanon recently opened up about her experience working alongside Dhanush in the much-anticipated film Tere Ishq Mein, calling him an “incredible actor” and reflecting on the creative spark they shared on-screen.

Speaking to the media persons, Kriti expressed her admiration for Dhanush’s craft, praising his nuanced performances and deep understanding of acting. “I think Dhanush is an incredible actor,” she said, noting that she has long been a fan of his work. She highlighted his ability to bring multiple layers to his characters, commenting, “He really brings out a lot of layers in his character … and I was very excited to work with him.”

Despite making their on-screen debut together, Kriti said she sensed from the outset that the pairing would click. “I knew I was going to have an actor who I could really feed off … that is exactly what happened,” she shared. Their chemistry, Kriti revealed, was born out of their collaborative energy. She added, “We have some really intense scenes, a lot of really long scenes that … translate when both of us feed off each other.”

One of Kriti’s most striking observations was how their joint work felt truly magical during certain moments. “Together we have created some magical moments and felt it when the scene happened,” she said. “Both of us would look at each other and go, ‘That was a good scene!’” This genuine mutual appreciation goes beyond the surface of standard actor camaraderie — it suggests a rare on-screen synergy that Kriti hopes to explore more in the future.

She also called Dhanush “really collaborative … and really helpful.” Their working relationship, she believes, enhanced the depth and realism of the film’s emotionally charged scenes.

Kriti’s reflections came as filming for Tere Ishq Mein wrapped. In a heartfelt Instagram post marking the end of the journey, she thanked director Aanand L. Rai, producer Himanshu Sharma, and the entire cast and crew for the “emotionally and physically draining” but deeply rewarding shoot. She added: “Such a pleasure doing scenes with you, my friend!” — a message clearly directed at Dhanush.

As the release date looms, Kriti’s glowing remarks only heighten anticipation for the film. With its promise of intense romance, raw drama, and deeply felt performances, Tere Ishq Mein already feels like a milestone for both stars — and perhaps, as Kriti hopes, the first of many collaborations to come.

The article has been authored by Siftpreet Kaur, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle