Krithi Shetty Reveals Pain of Online ‘Hatred’ and Unfair Criticism

In a recent interview, actress Krithi Shetty spoke about her emotional struggles with unfair social media criticism and "hatred" she has faced, particularly after some of her subsequent films underperformed at the box office. Krithi described acting as requiring "immense emotional strength," but the baseless online attacks have been "unbearable" and deeply painful.



She currently awaits the theatrical release of Annaaru Vastunnaru (releasing December 12, 2025, opposite actor Karthi). The action-comedy is titled Vaa Vaathiyaar in Tamil. She is also doing Vignesh Shivan’s Love Insurance Kompany (LIK). T

he Tamil film is fronted by Pradeep Ranganathan. While it was supposed to be released in theatres this December, it has been postponed indefinitely.

