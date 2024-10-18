Krithi Shetty matches steps with Anirudh Ravichander

Young actress Krithi Shetty who rose to fame in Telugu with films like ‘Uppena’ and ‘Custody’ matched dancing steps with music sensation Anirudh Ravichander. Not for a movie but in a music video. She shook a leg with Anirudh who released his first single track from Vignesh Shivan's upcoming Tamil film ‘Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), titled Dheema, celebrating composer Anirudh Ravichander's 34th birthday and triggered waves on social media,’ says a source.

Krithi Shetty is trying her luck in Kollywood and is playing love interest to Pradeep Ranganathan of ‘Love Today’ fame and was seen in the video which has gone viral. “Krithi is pinning hopes on this new-age romantic film. She is also doing a performance-centric role opposite Tamil star Karthi and it is being directed by Nalam Kumara Swamy.

"She relished the opportunity to portray a character filled with diverse emotions as she proved her acting prowess in the Telugu movie 'Uppena' and didn't look back ever since," he adds.

Krithi Shetty has worked with Telugu stars like Ram Pothineni in 'Warrior' and her Telugu release was ''Manamey' with Sharwanand. "She is slowly expanding her brand equity by doing a Malayalam film 'ARM' and a few Kollywood films," he concludes.