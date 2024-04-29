Krithi Shetty Gives Nod to Another Tamil Film?

Telugu actress Krithi Shetty who is doing her maiden Tamil film ‘Genie’ with Tamil star Jayam Ravi has reportedly signed another Tamil film to extend her career in Kollywood. ‘She has signed up for another Tamil film and its details are kept under wraps,” says a source. He claims that the talented actress iis looking to stay put in Kollywood and would like to do a few more Tamil films in 2024.



She made her mark in Tollywood with blockbuster love story ‘Uppena’ and worked with popular stars like Naga Chaitanya in ‘Custody’ and Ram Pothineni in ‘Warrior’. “If these films had turned out to be hits, Krithi Shetty would have been a happening actress in Tollywood. But unfortunately those much-hyped films failed to impress the viewers and dented her chances a bit,” he pointed out.

Already, she has signed a Malayalam movie ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ to expand her footprint to other language movies. “She discusses her career plans with her mother and both are looking to make a splash in Kollywood. Of course, they are in touch with Telugu filmmakers and would return with a bang, if they get right offer,” he concludes