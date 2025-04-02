Krishna Vamsi' s next to explore Gen Alpha Love

Renowned filmmaker Krishna Vamsi, known for iconic romantic dramas like Gulabi and Ninne Pelladatha, is set to make a grand return with an exciting new love story. Following the critical success of Rangamarthanda, the veteran director unveiled details about his next film at a film festival in Hyderabad.

This upcoming romantic drama will explore the pre-love phase of three couples, delving into modern relationship dynamics and the evolving nature of romance. The film will highlight contemporary Gen Alpha dating trends such as benching, situationships, cuffing, and ghosting, offering a fresh and relatable take on modern love.

Krishna Vamsi also revealed that music will play a crucial role in enhancing the film’s emotional depth. However, he remains tight-lipped about the cast and production details, leaving fans eagerly anticipating further updates.