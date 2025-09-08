Krishna Shroff Breaks Down After Jackie Shroff’s Heartfelt Message on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

Fitness icon and entrepreneur Krishna Shroff found herself extremely overwhelmed with emotion on her reality TV journey with Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, after receiving a deeply heartfelt message from her father, Jackie Shroff. Bhidu, as he is lovingly called, expressed his immense pride and joy at seeing his daughter embrace village life. His touching words, filled with blessings and encouragement, struck a chord with Krishna as he praised her decision to step away from city life to experience authentic rural living. Jackie's message, peppered with his characteristic warmth and phrases like "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan", "Jai Ho, Jai Ho, Ganga Maiyyaa" and "Jai Maayi Ki, Chinta Kai Ki", reflected his genuine happiness at watching his daughter's transformative journey on the show.



The emotional moment became even more poignant when Krishna opened up about her relationship with her father, admitting in a rare vulnerable moment that she embarked on this journey, primarily because of his encouragement. Through tears, she confessed, "Honestly, I came on this journey because of him. He pushed me and motivated me. He told me that if I take on this journey, I can become a different person, and that I will learn a lot." Krishna revealed that while she typically shares a closer bond with her mother, knowing that her father is already proud of her means "everything" to her, showcasing a side of their relationship that fans rarely get to see.

Check Out the Video Below:







This emotional exchange between the father and daughter highlighted the profound impact that parental pride can have, especially when it comes from someone as beloved as Jackie Shroff. Krishna's emotional confession that "everything I do in life, it's always to make him proud" resonated deeply with even his co-contestants and the villagers, making everyone present teary-eyed. The moment served as a beautiful reminder of how stepping out of one's comfort zone and embracing new experiences can not only lead to personal growth but also strengthen family bonds in unexpected and meaningful ways.





Krishna’s journey on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has been wholesome to say the least. From becoming the Chhori No 1 during the first ever Agni Pariksha task to connecting with her co-contestants and villagers, she has received a lot of support, not just from viewers watching the show but also from the villagers of Bamuliya. Krishna, with her persistence, dedication, hardwork and kindness, has quickly become a fan favourite and is also in the race to win the show as one of the most strongest contestants.



