Vishal Mishra’s Pagalpan Tour 2025–26 Announced

Mumbai: Vishal Mishra, one of India’s most soulful and celebrated contemporary singers, is set to embark on his much-awaited India Tour 2025. Known for his heartfelt ballads and chart-topping hits, Vishal will perform live across seven cities—Delhi/Gurugram, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai—between November 2025 - February 2026 and more cities to be announced soon.

Kotak Credit Cardholders enjoy exclusive presale access to tickets for concerts in Gurugram, Pune, and Hyderabad on 23rd October 2025 on District. Presale date for concerts in other cities to be announced later. General ticket sales are scheduled on the 24th October. Vishal Mishra’s Pagalpan Tour will feature his most popular tracks including Kaise Hua, Pehle Bhi Main, Jaan Ban Gaye, Manjha and his latest gem Tum Ho Toh, is now taking his music straight to the fans with his very special Pagalpan Tour. Each performance promises an intimate, emotionally charged experience that connects deeply with audiences. Frederick Dsouza, Business Head – Credit Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said: "The live entertainment landscape in India is undergoing a phenomenal transformation. Audiences today are not just attending concerts—they're investing in experiences. With the rise of music tourism and a growing appetite for premium, curated events, the Vishal Mishra Pagalpan Tour is designed to meet this moment. We're thrilled to bring fans a tour that’s as emotionally resonant as it is unforgettable."





From Backstreet Boys, Ed Sheeran, Guns N’ Roses, Trevor Noah to Maroon 5, Kotak Mahindra Bank has brought icons to Indian stages, offering its credit cardholders first access to unforgettable experiences.