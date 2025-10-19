Vishal Mishra’s Pagalpan Tour 2025–26 Announced
Mumbai: Vishal Mishra, one of India’s most soulful and celebrated contemporary singers, is set to embark on his much-awaited India Tour 2025. Known for his heartfelt ballads and chart-topping hits, Vishal will perform live across seven cities—Delhi/Gurugram, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai—between November 2025 - February 2026 and more cities to be announced soon.
Kotak Credit Cardholders enjoy exclusive presale access to tickets for concerts in Gurugram, Pune, and Hyderabad on 23rd October 2025 on District. Presale date for concerts in other cities to be announced later. General ticket sales are scheduled on the 24th October.
Vishal Mishra’s Pagalpan Tour will feature his most popular tracks including Kaise Hua, Pehle Bhi Main, Jaan Ban Gaye, Manjha and his latest gem Tum Ho Toh, is now taking his music straight to the fans with his very special Pagalpan Tour. Each performance promises an intimate, emotionally charged experience that connects deeply with audiences.
Frederick Dsouza, Business Head – Credit Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said: "The live entertainment landscape in India is undergoing a phenomenal transformation. Audiences today are not just attending concerts—they're investing in experiences. With the rise of music tourism and a growing appetite for premium, curated events, the Vishal Mishra Pagalpan Tour is designed to meet this moment. We're thrilled to bring fans a tour that’s as emotionally resonant as it is unforgettable."
From Backstreet Boys, Ed Sheeran, Guns N’ Roses, Trevor Noah to Maroon 5, Kotak Mahindra Bank has brought icons to Indian stages, offering its credit cardholders first access to unforgettable experiences.
Shaju Ignatius, CEO - Live Events, Laqshya Media Group states, “Our goal is to establish Vishal Mishra’s Pagalpan Tour as a cultural movement where music, emotion and storytelling converge. We are blending the creative energy of one of the country’s most loved artistes with the scale and precision of a global concert production. The aspiration is for our audience to not just attend or listen to Vishal’s super-hit songs, but to fully engage and experience the dynamism and depth of his artistry. With Kotak Mahindra Bank on board with us as the presenting partner for the Tour, our vision only grows stronger to unite music, brand mission and audience energy into something truly unforgettable. For us at Laqshya, this is not just about staging shows — it’s about building an ecosystem for India’s Live Entertainment business."
Vishal Mishra states, “The themes woven into my album Pagalpan provide a powerful narrative backdrop for my upcoming India tour. After a nine-month hiatus without concerts, we’ve eagerly awaited this moment. I’m genuinely excited to forge a deeper connection with my fans, offering them an experience that transcends the ordinary concert atmosphere. Pagalpan is more than music; it represents a profound experience filled with emotion and energy. This album, which I’ve spent a year crafting, reflects my personal journey through various stages of evolution and existence, highlighting what influences our decisions and perspectives. It aims to serve as a therapeutic companion for anyone facing chaotic times or feelings of isolation. Many people today feel troubled and alone; they crave stories, a helping hand, and warmth. This album encapsulates my narrative while allowing listeners to see their own experiences reflected within. I am inherently ordinary, and in that, I believe many can find solace in my story.”
Tour Dates:
Gurugram – Friday, 22 Nov
Pune – Friday, 29 Nov
Hyderabad – Friday, 20 Dec
Ahmedabad – Friday, 10 Jan
Bengaluru – Friday, 17 Jan
Kolkata – Friday, 21 Feb
Mumbai – Friday, 28 Feb
More cities to be announced soon
