Koratala Siva pockets Rs 30 crore pay for Devara?

If reliable sources are to be believed, leading Telugu filmmaker Koratala Siva has reportedly pocketed a hefty sum as remuneration for his upcoming film ‘Devara Part 1’. “He has received Rs 30 crore remuneration for his work in the film and he has spent more than two years working on the script and making it too,” says a source. He was looking to make a comeback of sorts and worked hard on the story since he didn’t want to miss a big chance with superstar Jr NTR. “Their earlier film ‘Janatha Garage’ was a hit and NTR was shown in a new role of a nature-caring person who transforms into a tough guy who makes mincemeat of corrupt and hooligans,” he adds.



This time, he has designed two contrasting roles for the scion of the Nandamuri family to enthrall his fans and general audience too. “Koratala Siva has made a proper commercial film with a mix of romance and action which loads of glamour too since he is determined to deliver a money spinner since his last release ‘Acharya’ fetched him more brickbats than collections,” he points out. Actually, Koratala Siva was in the A-listers league after delivering hits with stars like Prabhas(Mirchi), and Mahesh Babu(Bharat Ane Nenu) but the dismal show of ‘Acharya’ dented his rating a bit. “He is keen to bounce back with a bang,” he concludes.