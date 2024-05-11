Vijay's GOAT Satellite rights locked for a great deal

Thalapathy Vijay, is gearing up to dazzle audiences once again with his upcoming science fiction spectacle, The Greatest of All Time, also know as The GOAT. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, this eagerly awaited film marks Vijay’s 68th movie, announced to much fanfare in May of last year.





Having been in production for several months now, The Greatest of All Time has seen its cast and crew traversing various locales, from the bustling streets of Chennai to the exotic landscapes of Thailand, Hyderabad, and Sri Lanka. But amidst the excitement surrounding the film’s progress, a recent development has captured the attention of fans and industry insiders alike.





Reports circulating within the digital sphere indicate that the esteemed Zee network has secured the satellite rights for The Greatest of All Time, marking a significant coup for the broadcasting giant. While the exact figure remains undisclosed, sources suggest that the deal struck between Zee and the film’s producers represents a whopping investment, marking the high expectations surrounding Vijay’s movie.





Recently, there has also been talk that The Greatest of All Time scored big in the world of OTT streaming. It is speculated that the film's team bagged a great deal with Netflix, worth a whopping Rs 125 crores.





In addition to his leading role, reports suggest that Thalapathy Vijay will be treating audiences to a double dose of his charisma, portraying dual characters in the film. Utilizing cutting-edge de-ageing technology, the film is speculated to show Vijay in a youthful avatar.

Slated for release on September 5, 2024, The Greatest of All Time has a star-studded affair, with an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Yogibabu, VTV Ganesh, Ajmal Amir, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Premgi, Ajay Raj, and Aravind Akash. Produced under the esteemed AGS Entertainment banner by Archana Kalpathi, Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film’s soundtrack is composed by the renowned Yuvan Shankar Raja.