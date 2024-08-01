Vijay Sethupathi Triumphs Over Dhanush: Maharaja Outshines Raayan

With Tamil star Dhanush’s latest film ‘Raayan’ fizzling out after good openings in the two Telugu states, while his colleague Vijay Sethupathi had a better connection with Telugu audience and his film made good money. "Maharaja’ is bigger hit than ‘Raayan’ since the former had a better plot and did well for over two weeks in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while ‘Raayan’ is finding hard to draw in crowds from Monday onwards,” says a distributor, who adds, ‘Maharaja has made over Rs 8 crores plus, while Dhanush movie would be grossing Rs 4.5 crore plus. Surely, Vijay Sethupathi has scored over Dhanush in their landmark 50th film among Telugu viewers,” he adds.He also draws comparisons between the stories of two films and finds “Maharaja’ ahead and has a relatable plot and establishes the anguish and pain of a father after his daughter suffers an assault. “The tactful screenplay is the hallmark of Vijay Sethupathi movie besides his performance and also justifies his vigilante actions since he suffered a lot,” he adds. Dhanush also turns a vigilante and goes on a killing spree but it falls short of emotions. “He begins killing a rival since he threatens to kill his brother but thereafter he slows down as his brothers turn against him in the battle which fails to strike a chord with the audience,’ he points out.No doubt, Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush put in a brilliant performance as doting father and brother respectively, but it was contrived plot that put paid to Dhanush plans to score blockbuster with his 50th film, while Vijay Sethupathi had the advantage of ‘realistic’ story and familiar characters to rock box office.